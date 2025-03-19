The Minnesota Vikings are moving forward with J.J. McCarthy at quarterback and are not pursuing free agent Aaron Rodgers, reports Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Pelissero adds Minnesota has rejected multiple trade calls on McCarthy, who will enter the season at the top of the depth chart. The Vikings are also reportedly pursuing a veteran pivot via trade or free agency to stick behind McCarthy.

Meanwhile, Pelissero reports Rodgers' options are now down to the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. He remains the top quarterback on the free agent board, along with Russell Wilson, who spent last season with Pittsburgh. A report last week indicated Rodgers may be waiting on the Vikings to decide what their plans are at QB before he made his decision.

McCarthy was selected No. 10 overall in last year's draft - the fifth of six quarterbacks taken in the first round - but missed the entire season with a torn meniscus in his right knee suffered in training camp.

Sam Darnold started last season for the Vikings and led the team to the playoffs, but finished the season poorly and signed with the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent.

In his final year at the University of Michigan, McCarthy went a perfect 15-0, winning the National Championship. He threw for 2,991 yards and 22 touchdowns compared to four interceptions and also rushed for 202 yards in 2023.

The Vikings have made the playoffs in two of the past three seasons but have not advanced past the opening round since 2019.