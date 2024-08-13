J.J. McCarthy's NFL debut is on hold.

Head coach Kevin McConnell confirmed that the rookie quarterback was diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee following an MRI on Monday night and will undergo surgery.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports a timetable for his return will be determined after the procedure.

A native of La Grange Park, IL, McCarthy was taken with the 10th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft following a national title at Michigan.

He made his preseason debut on the weekend, throwing for 188 yards on 11-for-17 passing with two touchdowns and an interception in a 24-23 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

With McCarthy out of the picture, veteran Sam Darnold is in line to start under centre in Week 1 against the New York Giants on Sept. 8.