J.J. McCarthy's rookie season is over before it even began.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback will miss the entirety of the 2024 season after undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced on Wednesday.

After announcing that the 10th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft required surgery on Tuesday, the team noted that a timetable for his recovery wouldn't be known until the procedure was completed. The procedure indicated a full tear which ruled him out for all of this season.

The injury occurred during McCarthy's preseason debut against the Las Vegas Raiders last Saturday.

"I credit J.J. for obviously being able to continue to play," O'Connell said on Tuesday. "He did not come out of the game from the injury. He finished his night with his second touchdown pass and at that point had reached the snap count I was hoping to get him for the game. At no time did he think it was something that would take him out of the football game, not allow him to play."

McCarthy threw for 188 yards on 11-for-17 passing with two touchdowns and an interception in the 24-23 victory.

A product of Michigan, McCarthy won a National Championship under Jim Harbaugh last season.

With McCarthy's injury, veteran Sam Darnold is the team's likely starter in his stead.