The Carolina Panthers are waiving Canadian edge rusher Luiji Vilain, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Vilain was a member of TSN's Canadian All-22 team released last week, listed in the reserves category.

The Ottawa native joined the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 season and played in a total of three games that year, recording four combined tackles.

He also appeared in one game last year with Minnesota before being poached off their practice roster by the Panthers, suiting up in one additional game for the Panthers in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Vilain spent the first two seasons of his college career at Michigan before transferring to Wake Forest for his junior season.