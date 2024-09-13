Jordan Addison's ankle injury will make him a spectator and not a participant this weekend.

The Minnesota Vikings ruled out the 22-year-old wide receiver from Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday.

Addison hauled in three receptions for 35 yards in the team's 28-6 season-opening victory over the New York Giants last Sunday.

A native of Frederick, MD, Addison was the 23rd overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft out of USC.

He appeared in all 17 games in his rookie campaign last season, recording 70 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.