Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson told reporters after practice on Wednesday that he will play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday as he deals with a chest injury.

Jefferson was forced out of the Vikings' 3-0 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday and was taken to a nearby hospital as a precautionary measure. He caught two passes for 27 yards before exiting the game.

Sunday's game against Las Vegas marked a return to the lineup after the 24-year-old missed seven games with a hamstring injury.

Jefferson has been named to the Pro Bowl each of his three seasons in the NFL, and earned Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year honours last season when he caught 128 passes for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns.

In six games this year, the St. Rose, Louisiana native has 38 catches for 598 yards and three touchdowns.

Minnesota enters Week 15 holding the second of three wild-card slots in the NFC with a 7-6 record. Nick Mullens will get his first start at quarterback of the season after Joshua Dobbs was benched midway through Sunday's game against the Raiders due to poor performance.