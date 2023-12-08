The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday that wide receiver Justin Jefferson will return to the lineup on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders after missing time with a hamstring injury.

Jefferson suffered the injury against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5 and has not played since.

The 24-year-old reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year had 36 catches, 571 yards and three touchdowns through the first five weeks.

In the 2022 season, Jefferson led the league in receptions (128) and yards (1,809), earning his third Pro-Bowl nod and his first All-Pro honour.