MLS Cup features on big weekend of action on TSN, TSN+

TSN and TSN+ have you covered this weekend with a full slate of action on the horizon, including the MLS Cup final, NFL, NHL and more.

NFL Sunday action headlined by RedZone on TSN+

As always, you can also follow all the action around the league Sunday with NFL RedZone on TSN+ starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

TSN and TSN+ also have you covered with two games during the 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. window.

A rivalry as old as the game itself continues in the early window on TSN as the Detroit Lions head to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears.

Watch the Lions vs. the Bears at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. LIVE on TSN1/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Showing the league that they are not the same old Lions, Dan Campbell's club sports an NFC North-leading 9-3 record as they look to make some space between them, the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.

The Pack got the best of the Lions in Week 12 on American Thanksgiving, as a litany of turnovers handed the Lions their third loss of the season.

In Chicago, the Bears (4-8) find themselves firmly in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes as they sit last in the division and eighth in the league.

The Bears are currently slated to pick No. 1 in the 2024 draft after a deal with the Carolina Panthers, who moved up to draft Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

The Lions and Bears met just a few weeks ago in Week 11 in Detroit, as the Lions hung on for a 31-26 win at Ford Field.

On TSN+, watch the Indianapolis Colts duel the Cincinnati Bengals.

At 7-5 on the season, the Colts find themselves in the playoff hunt, despite having played most of the 2023 season without their prized draft pick in Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Gardner Minshew has shouldered the quarterbacking duties for the Colts, throwing for 2,284 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

The Bengals find themselves in the same position after Joe Burrow underwent season-ending wrist surgery.

Burrow also spent the first weeks of the 2023 season dealing with a calf injury. In his place, Jake Browning has taken over under centre and helped the Bengals down the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-31 in overtime on Monday Night Football.

The 27-year-old University of Washington product has thrown a touchdown in all three of his last games this season.

TSN takes you to the Bay Area in the late window as the Seattle Seahawks set out for revenge against the San Francisco 49ers.

Watch the Seahawks vs. the 49ers at 4:05 p.m. ET/ 1:05 PT LIVE on TSN1/3/4, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

The two NFC West foes met two weeks ago on American Thanksgiving, with Christian McCaffrey's two-touchdown day giving the Niners the win.

The 49ers kept rolling a week later as they downed the Eagles and have their sights set on an NFC crown.

The Seahawks, coming off a loss to the Cowboys, look to build on some momentum built between D.K. Metcalf and Geno Smith as the two connected for three touchdowns in their loss.

NFC East Showdown on Sunday Night Football

The Eagles (10-2) head to Dallas to take on their forever rival Cowboys (9-3) on Sunday Night Football.

Watch the Eagles vs. the Cowboys at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT LIVE on TSN 1/4/5, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Suffering just their second loss of the season at the hands of the 49ers, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles find themselves eyeing another big game.

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard will make his debut for the Eagles after choosing them over the Cowboys this week after being released from the Colts.

With just a game in hand over the Cowboys, Sunday night's stage is set for a plethora of fireworks.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott continued his current tear of the league as he threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns against the Seahawks on Thursday.

Soccer on TSN, TSN+

Soccer action from around the globe will be featured on TSN and TSN+ this weekend, starting with LaLiga action from Spain.

Subscribers to TSN+ can watch Alaves take on Las Palmas on Saturday at 7:54am ET / 4:54am PT, and the action continues throughout the day with Villareal battling Real Sociedad at Noon ET / 9am PT and Canadian Cyle Larin leading Mallorca against Sevilla at 3pm ET / Noon PT.

The marquee matchup on Saturday pits top-of-the-table Real Madrid against Real Betis, who are one spot out of Europa Conference League qualifiers at seventh in the LaLiga table.

That game can be watch with a subscription to TSN+ or LIVE on TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 10am ET / 7am PT.

More LaLiga action streams Sunday on TSN+, with Atletico Madrid taking on Almeria in the morning at 7:54am ET / 4:54am PT and the day culminating with a major battle between the second- and third-ranked squads in LaLiga, as Girona takes on Barcelona at 3pm ET / Noon PT.

There is also more local soccer on the schedule, with the MLS Cup Final between Los Angeles FC and Columbus set to take place on Saturday.

Watch LAFC compete against Columbus for the MLS Cup LIVE on TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

Basketball on TSN, TSN+

A West Coast battle highlights NBA action on TSN on Friday, as the Golden State Warriors will play Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday evening.

Watch the Warriors battle the Thunder LIVE on TSN1/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App on Friday, with coverage starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

TSN+ subscribers also have access to a pair of games on Friday, as the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and the Dallas Mavericks play the Portland Trailblazers at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Additionally, there are NCAA men's and women's hoops streaming on TSN+ throughout the weekend.

On Sunday, you can watch the WNBA draft lottery on TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 4:30pm ET / 1:30pm PT.

NHL regional action on TSN

Regional broadcasts aplenty on Sunday, with both the Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens in action.

Viewers in the Jets region can watch Winnipeg take on the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, with coverage on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App starting at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT.

Additionally, viewers in the Canadiens region can watch Montreal battle the Nashville Predators at 7pm ET / 4pm PT on TSN2, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

NCAA hockey can be watched throughout the weekend as well, with Colorado College battling North Dakota on TSN3 on Friday at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, and Providence playing against Boston College on Saturday on TSN2, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 4:30pm ET / 1:30pm PT.

Combat sports on TSN, TSN+

AEW returns for another weekend on TSN and TSN+, starting with Rampage on TSN+ on Friday.

AEW Collision is in it's regular slot on Saturday, and can be watched on TSN2, TSN.ca and the TSN App starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

There is also UFC Fight Night and Top Rank Boxing on Saturday night. You can watch the headline bout between Song Yadong and Chris Gutiérrez for UFC Fight Night 233 on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Top Rank Boxing can be watched LIVE on TSN2, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

PGA/LPGA Grant Thornton Invitational on TSN

You can watch the final two rounds of the PGA-LPGA crossover event, the Grant Thornton Invitational, on TSN.

Canadians Corey Conners and Brooke Henderson will pair up as teammates.

The third round of the Grant Thornton Invitational can be watched LIVE on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App on Saturday, with coverage beginning at 3pm ET / Noon PT.

The final round goes Sunday, and that can be viewed LIVE on TSN3, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 2pm ET / 11am PT.