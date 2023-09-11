Aaron Rodgers makes his New York Jets debut as he duels Josh Allen and the reigning AFC East champion Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

Coverage of Monday Night Football begins LIVE at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on TSN1/3, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Rodgers was acquired by Jets from the Green Bay Packers in April for a package of draft picks after the Packers and Rodgers mutually agreed to part ways.

The 39-year-old pivot had a storied career in Green Bay, leading the team to eight NFC North titles and a Super Bowl victory in 2010 where he was named MVP.

Rodgers is a four-time MVP (2011, 2014, 2020, 2021), 10-time Pro Bowler, and has been named as to the All-Pro team four times during his 18-season career.

The 6-foot-2 quarterback replaces Zach Wilson as the Jets starter, who threw for 1,688 yards with six touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games last season.

Buffalo looks to return to the playoffs after falling to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10 in the divisional playoff round last season.

Allen led the team to its third consecutive AFC East title after throwing for 4,283 yards with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 17 games last season. He also finished third in MVP voting.

After losing two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and running back Devin Singletary to free agency, the Bills shored up their defence by adding pass rusher Leonard Floyd and defensive tackle Poona Ford.

The Bills replaced Singletary with 26-year-old Damien Harris, who ran for a career-high 929 yards with 15 touchdowns during the 2021 season with the New England Patriots.

ManningCast returns to TSN+

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Manning returns for the brothers' third season.

The Manning brothers provide alternate analysis and commentary during Monday Night Football games where they provide their insight as former quarterbacks in the NFL and feature celebrity guests.

Joining Peyton and Eli this week are tennis legend John McEnroe and former Bills and Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick played four seasons with the Bills, throwing for 11,654 yards with 80 touchdowns and 64 interceptions in 55 games. He also played two seasons with the Jets, throwing for 6,615 yards with 43 touchdowns and 32 interceptions in 30 games.

McEnroe is a four-time US Open champion and three-time Wimbledon winner. He is joining the show a day after Novak Djokovic won his fourth US Open and 24th Grand Slam.

Viewers can also watch a data-enhanced feed of the Jets versus the Bills with a subscription to TSN+. That feed features an on-field augmentation of the game, including live player stats and route trails.

Subscribe to watch Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli and the NFL's Data Enhanced Feed LIVE at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TSN+.