Morning Coffee: A FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football

It was the best of times; it was the worst of times.

On the one hand, I was all-in on the Dallas Cowboys to beat the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football – a play that I published on X just before kickoff.

I also cashed this bet on Tony Pollard 70+ rushing yards.

On the other hand, I was in the mix for a potential fantasy football league Week 1 sweep until Frankie Corrado rallied to beat me, thanks in large part to a 36-point performance by the Dallas defence in that lopsided prime-time victory.

If you have any one of the Cowboys defence, Tyreek Hill, or Brandon Aiyuk in fantasy football, then there is a pretty good chance they have you in position to secure a Week 1 victory right now.

If you have any combination of those three on your roster, then it will be tough to lose.

Meanwhile, we still have one final stop ahead of us on the Week 1 schedule with the highly anticipated showdown between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

That means one more opportunity to end the week on a high note with a FanDuel Best Bet winner in this column.

Before we talk any more football, I want to take a moment to recognize the profound significance of this date.

Today, we remember those impacted in the 9/11 attacks 22 years ago, along with the many rescue and recovery workers who came to the aid of those in need, and members of our military who helped defend our nation. pic.twitter.com/pdgRX3gMkI — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2023

Let’s continue to support one another and work towards a world filled with peace and understanding.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday Sept. 11, 2023.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football

If you’re a regular reader, then you’re likely well aware of my sentiments regarding the Jets.

The New York Jets' win total is set at 9.5 this season on @FanDuelCanada. Will they go OVER or UNDER?@DomPadulaEDGE explains why he likes Aaron Rodgers to lead the Jets to double-digit wins: https://t.co/GJtLEzgS3F pic.twitter.com/i9eVpAF1Z5 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) August 30, 2023

Aaron Rodgers left tens of millions of dollars on the table and the team that drafted him for the bright lights of New York in pursuit of one more Super Bowl ring.

There’s no way the four-time NFL MVP makes a life decision like that unless he feels like the pieces are in place for the Jets to challenge for a championship.

Josh Allen struggled on the road against the Jets last season, and New York now has Aaron Rodgers behind centre.



Can the Jets challenge the Bills in the AFC East? @TekeyahS and @DavisSanchez have more: https://t.co/Uz6DsxtqwQ pic.twitter.com/fQpY8bVm5I — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) September 1, 2023

Remember, this is the same team that was somehow 7-4 and in playoff contention entering Week 13 last season with Zach Wilson and Mike White at quarterback before things fell apart over the final stretch.

It’s the same team that beat the Bills 20-17 in New York in Week 9 despite Wilson throwing for just 154 yards.

The Jets were already loaded with talent on both sides of the football.

Now they have a future Hall of Fame quarterback who still has enough left in the tank to help them contend.

Tonight, they get the opportunity to make a statement in front of their fans.

waking up Monday morning realizing we have more football on tonight pic.twitter.com/b8BeJQK624 — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2023

I’m locking in a FanDuel Same Game Parlay with the Jets +7.5 and the alt under 52.5 at -127 odds.

I’m not discounting the potential for the Bills to be one of the league’s best teams.

I’m not overlooking the fact that Josh Allen is the favourite to win MVP at FanDuel.

It's gonna be loud and it's gonna be fun.



Get ready for #BUFvsNYJ with Jets Gameday ft. Coach Saleh ➜ https://t.co/0cro74bsim pic.twitter.com/Q8Wz5o5hQn — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 10, 2023

I’m taking the points with a very capable home underdog in a divisional game in prime time in what I think will be a low-scoring game.

In fact, Allen over 36.5 rushing yards is my FanDuel Best Bet for tonight’s game.

Allen averaged 66.5 rushing yards in two games against the Jets last season.

He would have cleared this mark by 10+ rushing yards in both games against the Jets.

Believe it or not, there were only five games last season in which Allen would not have topped 36.5 rushing yards, and two of them were double-digit victories in which he didn’t have to run the football.

I’ll lock in Allen over 36.5 rushing yards as my FanDuel Best Bet for Monday Night Football.

Hopefully, we can finish Week 1 on a high note with another winner.