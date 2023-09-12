Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets was one of the most popular storylines of the 2023 NFL season.

It could be over after just four snaps.

Rodgers exited Monday Night Football following an injury on his first drive for the Jets.

While we are still awaiting official confirmation on the severity of the injury, it didn’t look good.

As someone who bought with New York to go over 9.5 wins this season, the Rodgers injury is devastating.

Zach Wilson and a loaded Jets defence rallied to upset the Buffalo Bills with a stunning 22-16 win in overtime.

Despite the victory, the move from a future Hall of Fame passer to an unproven quarterback forced FanDuel to make significant adjustments in their NFL futures markets.

Analyzing FanDuel’s response to the Rodgers injury

The Jets were a top-10 choice to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel entering Week 1.

Taking a look at the updated NFL futures this morning, the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, and Denver Broncos are on the list of teams with shorter odds to win it all than New York.

The Aaron Rodgers injury fallout in the NFL futures market:



AFC East winner: +280 -> +550

AFC winner: +1000 -> +3100

Super Bowl winner: +2000 -> +6500



AFC East winner: +280 -> +550
AFC winner: +1000 -> +3100
Super Bowl winner: +2000 -> +6500

The Jets went from 20-to-1 to 65-to-1 to win the Super Bowl at FanDuel overnight.

Despite rallying for a win over the division rival Bills, their odds to win the AFC East climbed from +280 to +550.

Meanwhile, the biggest winner from last night is the Miami Dolphins, who have emerged as the new favourite to win the AFC East at FanDuel.

The Miami Dolphins are now the favourite to win the AFC East at +140. Bills +145. Jets +550.

The Dolphins went from +220 to +140 to win the division, leapfrogging Buffalo and New York as the top choice.

The schedule isn’t about to get any easier for New York.

Three of the Jets’ next five games are against top-10 choices in FanDuel’s Super Bowl winner market.

That stretch begins against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The lookahead line for that game was hovering around a field goal at most sports books.

The Cowboys are a 7.5-point favourite at FanDuel this morning. The total for that Week 2 contest has already dropped from 45.5 to 41.5.

To me last night #Jets T Duane Brown really embodied the gravity of the injury to Aaron Rodgers.



He explained what happened on his protection, on the play where #8 went down.



Brown didn't avoid the media, answered everything like the professional he is. pic.twitter.com/Ue24jSsUEV — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 12, 2023

Seven days after shutting out Daniel Jones and the New York Giants in a 40-0 win, the Cowboys’ defence will get the opportunity to feast on another suspect offensive line with Wilson under centre.

Even though the Jets won their game, it would be difficult to script a worse start to the year for the New York football teams.

The Jets are certainly the only 1-0 team that find themselves with a bleaker outlook today than they did entering Week 1.