Nathan Rourke went unclaimed after being placed on waivers by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday and will sign a practice roster agreement with the club, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

The Victoria, B.C., native had an impressive preseason with the Jaguars, completing 23-of-35 passes for 348 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in three appearances, but failed to beat veteran C.J. Beathard for the No. 2 job behind Trevor Lawrence.

No quarterbacks were claimed off waivers Wednesday, according to NFL Network.

Rourke signed a three-year deal with the Jaguars after finishing the 2022 season with the CFL's BC Lions, where he completed 255-of-324 passes (league-high 78.7 per cent) for 3,349 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also ran for 304 yards and seven touchdowns and was named the league's top Canadian player.

Rourke played collegiately at Ohio University and was taken in the second round (15th overall) in the 2020 CFL draft by the Lions after being bypassed in the '22 NFL draft.