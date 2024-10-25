Chase and Sydney Brown have done nearly everything together throughout their lives.

From being born minutes apart, to being raised by their single mom in London, Ont., to sharing a football journey that has taken them from local fields to the University of Illinois and all the way to the National Football League.

The one thing they have never done is line up against each other in a football game at any level, something that will happen for the very first time when Sydney’s Philadelphia Eagles visit Chase’s Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

For Chase, a running back who leads the Bengals in rushing yards, and Sydney, a safety who just returned last week from a January ACL injury, this is an important first.

“We’ve never played against each other ever, so it’ll be interesting,” said Chase. “He’s living out his dream in Philly and I’m living out my dream here. Everything sort of comes full circle and we compete for four quarters and see what comes of it.”

While Sunday’s game has no shortage of meaning for Eagles and Bengals, there is lots of added significance for the Browns, who have dreamed of this moment since they were kids.

“I knew when I got drafted [in 2023] that we were playing the Bengals this year,” said Sydney. “It was one of the first things l looked at after my brother got drafted in Cincinnati.

“I’m excited … what an opportunity. Thinking about me and my brother as kids, then and now, being able to face each other on a professional football field, no higher stage. It’s going to be different … you look across the field and this guy that I sided with for my entire life is now someone I have to go against.”

The Browns grew up amidst modest means in London, eventually finishing their final two years of high school in Bradenton, Fla., before Chase moved on to Western Michigan University while Sydney went to Illinois.

Though they spent one year apart before Chase transferred to join his brother in Champagne, Ill., their respective teams never faced one another.

Once reunited at Illinois, head coach Bret Bielema quickly decided not to let them go head-to-head in practices because of the intensity they brought upon each other when he did.

“It was definitely a real thing,” recalled Sydney. “I mean, we used to get at it. There were times we were fully throwing, and it turned into like a UFC match in the backfield because we have one-on-one pass rush and it’s me and him. I think Bielema learned early that it probably wasn’t a good idea.”

As competitive as the Browns may be with one another, it doesn’t compare to the mutual respect and closeness they share, something that has sustained itself during their time in the NFL.

“That’s my best friend, man,” said Chase. We talk every single day to keep up with it, know each other’s lives, and stay present. Just try to keep it as normal as possible.”

Keeping it normal, however, has been a bit of a challenge this week where their chats have been brief and managed to stay away from the topic of football.

“The conversations are quick,” said Sydney. “Like, ‘Yo, how’s your day?’ Boom. You know, check in and move on.”

Sunday’s game comes at a time where both brothers feel good about the direction of their young careers.

Chase, who was veteran Joe Mixon’s primary backup during his rookie season, has gone from splitting backfield reps with Zach Moss at the start of the season to getting the majority of the caries of late, leading the team with 327 yards rushing. He also has 14 catches for 59 yards and four touchdowns – one through the air and three along the ground.

After waiting until the fifth round to hear his name called despite being college football’s second-leading rusher in 2022, Chase has quickly earned the trust of his coaches and teammates.

“I’m not surprised by it at all,” said Sydney. “He deserves everything that’s coming his way. People are like ‘You’re brother is doing amazing’ and I’m, like, dude, if you saw the way he worked this off-season and the way he approached this entire process, you wouldn’t be surprised either. I’m psyched for him.”

Sydney’s impressive 2023 rookie season was interrupted during the final regular-season game last January when he suffered a torn ACL in a game against the Giants.

He made his season debut last week, but insists he could have played from the start of the season had the team allowed him to do so. Instead, the Eagles staff held him back to protect him from himself.

“That dude crushed it,” said Chase. “That dude killed it, like absolutely killed it. And to think he could have been back in Week 1. In what? … Eight months? It’s crazy.”

Sydney approached his rehab with same view he did coming up in football with his NFL dream in full focus: seeing every challenge as an opportunity and every setback as means to overcome and get better.

There was never any doubt he would be ready for this game, which the brothers will share with a crew of family and friends in attendance.

“It’s always been on our minds,” said Sydney. “It’s always been something we’re kind of drawn to, always something we’ve been motivated to do … and now it’s here.”