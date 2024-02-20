Matthew Slater has called time on his NFL career.

The longtime New England Patriots gunner announced his retirement after 16 seasons on Tuesday.

Slater, 38, won three Super Bowls in his time with the team.

"Pats Nation, it has been an honor to represent the silver, red, white, and blue for 16 years," Slater said in a statement. "Thank you for cheering, challenging and supporting our team each and every year. To the people of New England, thank you for welcoming my family and me into your community and allowing us to call New England home. We are beyond humbled and blessed. You the fans make an NFL player's experience what it is. Thank you for supporting not only me but our great game."

Taken in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL Draft out of UCLA, the Long Beach, CA was named to 10 Pro Bowls and was twice an All-Pro.

For his career, Slater appeared in 239 games and recorded 191 tackles.