FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The only quarterback on the Patriots' roster to have started a game for New England over the past two seasons is something of a forgotten man at this year's training camp.

Bailey Zappe made six starts for the Patriots in 2023 and two as a rookie a year earlier. Now he's fighting for a roster spot, stuck behind veteran Jacoby Brissett and first-round draft pick Drake Maye on the depth chart.

Brissett and Maye have split first-team reps at training camp. Zappe's competition for the No. 3 spot is another rookie, Joe Milton III. At times, the sixth-round draft pick has flashed the athleticism that made him an intriguing prospect coming out of Tennessee.

If Zappe hopes to remain a Patriot in September, the 25-year-old needs to demonstrate that he has more value and upside than Milton. Zappe didn’t attempt a pass during team drills on Friday.

“That’s really up to the coaches and what they fit,” Zappe said afterward, responding to a question about whether he’s received enough reps to make his case for the job.

“Obviously, coach (Jerod) Mayo has preached quality over quantity. That’s been my whole mindset going into training camp. Whether it’s five (reps), 10 or none, I’m going to do everything I can to help the team win, whether that’s helping Jacoby or Drake out after they go through their series,” Zappe said.

Zappe heard Patriots fans chant his name when they were fed up with 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones, who was traded to Jacksonville this offseason.

But after Zappe went 2-0 as a starter and completed 70.7% of his passes as a rookie, he went 2-4 in 2023, completing 59.9% and throwing more interceptions (nine) than touchdown passes (six).

“I’ve been careful with the ball (in camp), not having any turnovers,” Zappe said. “I think the reps are going to come. I believe in the coaches. I believe when the opportunity presents itself, I’ll take advantage of it.”

Zappe is optimistic about his future because he's proved he can start and win in the NFL.

“You have that on your resume. Nobody is ever going to forget that, whether that’s here or wherever,” Zappe said. “Obviously, I want to be here. I want to do anything I can to help this organization win. It’s hard, but I’m trying to be the best teammate I can.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl