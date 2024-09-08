CINCINNATI (AP) — Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 120 yards and a first-quarter touchdown, Joey Slye kicked three field goals and the New England Patriots won Jerod Mayo's debut as coach, beating the mistake-prone Cincinnati Bengals 16-10 on Sunday.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who got the starting nod for the Patriots over first-round draft pick Drake Maye, was not exceptional, but he held onto the ball and kept the Patriots moving well enough against slow-starting Cincinnati.

The nine-year veteran directed a methodical 80-yard drive in the first quarter that included six first downs was capped by a 3-yard TD run by Stevenson.

The Bengals were simply bad in the first half.

Cincinnati went three-and-out on its first three possessions. Joe Burrow moved the Bengals into the red zone in the second quarter and came away with nothing.

On third-and-11 on the Patriots 15, Burrow connected with tight end Tanner Hudson at the 9-yard-line, but safety Kyle Dugger stripped the ball at the goal line and cornerback Marcus Jones ran it 17 yards the other way.

In the second half, Cincinnati's Charlie Jones fumbled away a punt, which led to a Patriots field goal. Then the Bengals came up a yard short on a fourth-down pass and turned the ball over.

Cincinnati finally got into the end zone near the end of the third quarter on Zack Moss' 5-yard run. Evan McPherson's 51-yard field goal cut New England's lead to 16-10.

The Bengals got the ball back with 2:56 left, did not get a first down and elected to punt. Stevenson rushed for two first downs and the Patriots ran out the clock.

Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase, whose participation was in doubt as he awaits an expected contract extension, had six catches for 62 yards. Burrow was 21 of 29 for 164 yards.

Brissett went 15 of 24 for 121 yards.

