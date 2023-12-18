Nathan Rourke is on the move.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the New England Patriots have claimed the Victoria, BC-born quarterback off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The move comes right after QB Will Grier was claimed by the Los Angeles Chargers from the Pats.

Rourke, 25, was waived by the Jags on Saturday. Signed by the Jaguars in the offseason, Rourke briefly spent time on the team's active roster, but never saw game action.

The Ohio product spent the previous two seasons with the BC Lions, winning the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian Award in 2022.

He finished his CFL career with 4,035 yards on 300-for-395 passing with 28 touchdowns to 15 interceptions in 22 games.