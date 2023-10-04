J.C. Jackson is headed back to Foxborough.

The Los Angeles Chargers have sent the veteran cornerback back to the New England Patriots as part of a late-round pick swap, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

The #Patriots and #Chargers will swap 2025 6th and 7th rounders, sources say. https://t.co/LHfmbBxTb6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2023

As part of the deal, the two teams will exchange sixth- and seventh-round picks in 2025.

The move comes with news that rookie corner Christian Gonzalez is set to miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury.

An undrafted free agent out of Maryland, Jackson spent the first four seasons of his career with the Pats before signing with the Chargers as a free agent. In his final year with New England, Jackson was named to the Pro Bowl and the team captured Super Bowl LIII.

Jackson's tenure with the Chargers has been a bumpy one. His first season after signing a five-year, $85.2 million deal ended after just six games played with a patellar tendon tear. This season has seen the 27-year-old Jackson appearing in only two games, a healthy inactive in Week 3. He was active for the team's 24-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, but didn't see a single snap.

For his career, Jackson has recorded 176 tackles, 26 interceptions including a pick-six and a forced fumble in 69 games.