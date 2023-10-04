Report: Bolts send Jackson back to Pats
J.C. Jackson is headed back to Foxborough.
The Los Angeles Chargers have sent the veteran cornerback back to the New England Patriots as part of a late-round pick swap, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport
The #Patriots and #Chargers will swap 2025 6th and 7th rounders, sources say. https://t.co/LHfmbBxTb6— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2023
As part of the deal, the two teams will exchange sixth- and seventh-round picks in 2025.
The move comes with news that rookie corner Christian Gonzalez is set to miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury.
An undrafted free agent out of Maryland, Jackson spent the first four seasons of his career with the Pats before signing with the Chargers as a free agent. In his final year with New England, Jackson was named to the Pro Bowl and the team captured Super Bowl LIII.
Jackson's tenure with the Chargers has been a bumpy one. His first season after signing a five-year, $85.2 million deal ended after just six games played with a patellar tendon tear. This season has seen the 27-year-old Jackson appearing in only two games, a healthy inactive in Week 3. He was active for the team's 24-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, but didn't see a single snap.
For his career, Jackson has recorded 176 tackles, 26 interceptions including a pick-six and a forced fumble in 69 games.