METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have reached one-year contact agreements with defensive end Jonathan Bullard and safety Julian Blackmon.

The club announced the pair of free agent deals on Wednesday evening, following the first practice of its 2025 training camp. Both players are joining a Saints defense that is changing systems under new coordinator Brandon Staley in what is also the club's first season under rookie coach Kellen Moore.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Bullard is a nine-year NFL veteran who played in college for Florida before Chicago selected him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

He spent his first three seasons with the Bears before one year stints with Arizona (2019), Seattle (2020) and Atlanta (2021), followed by three seasons with Minnesota (2022-24).

Bullard started all 17 games for the Vikings last season, finishing with 41 solo or assisted tackles, one sack and three quarterback hits. He also set career-highs with seven tackles for loss and three pass breakups.

He has started 53 of 116 career games, recording 221 solo or assisted tackles, 6 1/2 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

The signing of the 6-foot, 202-pound Blackmon came one day after Saints safety and former LSU star Tyrann Mathieu unexpectedly announced his retirement from the NFL after 12 seasons.

Blackmon has played all five of his NFL seasons with Indianapolis since the Colts made him a third-round draft choice out of Utah in 2020.

He has started 62 of 66 games and has 10 career interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He also has 293 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 21 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

