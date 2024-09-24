The New Orleans Saints offensive line has taken a significant hit.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports centre Erik McCoy requires groin surgery and will miss six to eight weeks.

McCoy, 27, incurred the injury during the team's 15-12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday.

A native of Lufkin, TX, McCoy was the 48th overall selection of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M.

A Pro Bowler last season, McCoy has appeared in 77 games over his six-year career.

The Saints (2-1) return to action on Sunday with a visit to the Atlanta Falcons (1-2).