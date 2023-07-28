Trai Turner's homecoming appears to be short-lived.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the newly signed New Orleans Saints guard will miss the entire season after tearing a quad during practice.

Turner had been carted off of the field earlier on Friday after getting hurt during a one-on-one drill.

The Saints had signed the New Orleans native this past Tuesday.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Turner spent last season with the Washington Commanders, appearing in 16 games.

The LSU product is a veteran of 126 games over nine seasons with the Commanders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers.