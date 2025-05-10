New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who is dealing with a shoulder injury that requires surgery that would knock him out of the 2025 NFL season, has decided to retire after 11 seasons.

In late March, Carr experienced shoulder pain while preparing for the upcoming season. Medical scans determined that Carr sustained a labral tear and also had significant degenerative changes to his rotator cuff.

“Upon reflection of prayer, and in discussion with Heather, I’ve decided to retire from the National Football League,” said Carr. “For more than 11 years, we have been incredibly blessed, and we are forever grateful and humbled by this experience. It’s difficult to find the right words to express our thanks to all the teammates, coaches, management, ownership, team officials and especially the fans who made this journey so special. Your unwavering support has meant the world to us.”

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says Carr will forego $30 million in guaranteed money while the Saints will not seek reimbursement for the $10 million roster bonus and signing bonus.

Carr, 34, is a four-time Pro Bowler who began his NFL career as second-round pick by the Oakland Raiders. He moved with the team to Las Vegas in 2020.

In 169 starts under centre, Carr threw for a 41,245 yards with 257 touchdowns.