The Honey Badger is staying in his hometown.

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson confirms that the New Orleans Saints have re-signed safety Tyrann Mathieu to a two-year, $13 million deal.

I'm told the #Saints are re-signing Tyrann Mathieu to a 2-year, $13M deal, per source. Nick Underhill first on the length of the deal. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 7, 2024

Mathieu, 31, had spent the past two seasons with the team. In 17 games last season, the LSU product recorded 75 tackles and four interceptions, including a pick-six.

A three-time All-Pro, Mathieu is heading into his 12th NFL season.

Originally taken with the 69th overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft, Mathieu has appeared in 163 games with the Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals, recording 776 tackles, 11.0 sacks and 33 interceptions, including four pick-sixes.

Mathieu was a member of the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV-winning squad.