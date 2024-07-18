METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have placed right tackle Ryan Ramczyk on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Ramczyk will now miss the whole season because he's a vested veteran and was placed on reserve/PUP prior to final roster cuts.

Ramczyk remained away from Saints headquarters throughout the offseason while attempting to rehabilitate from a procedure last winter that was meant to alleviate a knee injury that has lingered for more than a year, limiting his practice time during game weeks.

Saints coach Dennis Allen said during offseason workouts that it was unclear if Ramczyk would be available by the opening practice of training camp on July 24 in Irvine, California. Now the absence of Ramczyk, a 2019 AP All-Pro and starter since his rookie season in 2017, will extend into the regular season with no timetable for his return.

The roster move, among many the Saints made on Thursday, also means New Orleans will open the regular season with new starters at each offensive tackle spot and at a guard position.

The Saints also placed tight end Juwan Johnson, defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon, linebacker Nephi Sewell and defensive end Chase Young on the active/physically unable to perform list. They could return at any time during the preseason.

Meanwhile, receiver Chris Olave was placed on the non-football injury list. He also could return at any time.

New Orleans removed rookie receiver Bub Means from the non-football injury list.

The two starters from New Orleans' 2023 offensive line who remain on the active roster are center Erik McCoy and guard Cesar Ruiz. Rookie Taliese Fuaga, a first-round draft choice out of Oregon State, has taken first-team snaps at left tackle during offseason practices. Trevor Penning — a 2022 first-round draft choice who was hurt most of his rookie season and lost his starting left tackle job after five games last season — has taken first-team snaps at right tackle.

At left guard, the Saints have been giving 2023 fourth-round pick Nick Saldiveri first-team snaps, but he'll face competition from recently acquired veterans including Oli Udoh, Shane Lemieux and Lucas Patrick.

The Saints will spend their first three weeks of training camp in Southern California before returning to their suburban New Orleans headquarters after a preseason game at San Francisco on Aug. 18.

___

