NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints starting receiver Chris Olave was ruled out of the game with a concussion following a helmet-to-helmet hit as he lost a fumble that was returned for a Tampa Bay touchdown on Sunday.

Olave was in the process of being stripped from behind by Buccaneers defensive back Tykee Smith moments after catching a pass from Saints rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler when the receiver absorbed a heavy hit to the head from cornerback Zyon McCollum.

Olave sat on the field, apparently dazed, while Bucs safety Antoine Winfield scooped up the loose ball and ran it back 58 yards for a score that gave Tampa Bay a 14-0 first-quarter lead.

No flag was thrown on the play, which was reviewed by rule because it involved a turnover. Referee Clete Blakeman looked at video that clearly showed the helmet-to-helmet hit, but his review was confined to whether Olave had completed the catch before he was stripped.

Blakemen then delivered his decision that the fumble — and resulting Bucs score — would stand to a Superdome crowd that also had seen replays and booed in apparent anger over the missed personal foul call that put the Saints' No. 1 receiver into the concussion protocol and out of the game.

Olave, a 2022 first-round draft choice out of Ohio State, entered the game with 22 catches for 275 yards and a touchdown through the season's first five weeks.

Olave had been in the NFL's concussion protocol twice before in the past three NFL seasons.