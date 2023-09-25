It appears the New Orleans Saints appear to have avoided the worst with Derek Carr.

The team announced Monday the quarterback was considered week-to-week with an AC joint sprain, but head coach Dennis Allen wouldn't rule him out of the team's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Carr, 32, left Sunday's 18-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the third quarter after being sacked by Rashan Gary.

"We'll evaluate him as he goes throughout the week this week," Allen said. "We dodged a bullet there in terms of anything of real significance. I think we're kinda saying week-to-week, but again, he felt better today than he did yesterday, so we're not making any decisions today. We're not ruling anything out. We'll see where he's at as the week goes on."

The 36th overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Fresno State, Carr is in his first season with the Saints following nine with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders.

A four-time Pro Bowler, Carr had thrown for 636 yards through three games on 57-for-87 passing with two touchdowns and two picks.

The Saints also have Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill as part of their quarterback corps.