NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan is eager to open training camp in a new role.

“It’s always my favorite time of the year when training camp starts,” Callahan said. “Obviously there’s optimism and things are good and it’s exciting. It’s a fun time of the year. I love training camp.”

Callahan and general manager Ran Carthon have been busy molding and reshaping a team that stumbled to 6-11 in 2023, missing the playoffs for the second straight season. The Titans fired Mike Vrabel in January and hired Callahan a short time later.

The remake of the roster started early in free agency and has continued right up until the Titans reported for camp.

A couple of weeks ago, Tennessee signed All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to a one-year deal and will find a role for him in a revamped secondary that is just one aspect of the roster that has undergone major changes.

As for what role Adams will have, having played just 10 games combined the past two seasons, it sounds as if it will be versatile playing for new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, who was his secondary coach when Adams was with the New York Jets.

“There’s a mentality that Jamal brings when he plays, and he fits the system that Dennard (Wilson) plays. He’s really versatile. He can do a lot of different things. He’s played some big nickel packages. He’s played some dime linebacker. We’ll explore those roles for him as camp gets going,” Callahan said. “We can use him a lot of different ways and the mentality he plays with is unique.”

Even in sub-packages roles, Adams figures to add another piece to a secondary that promises to play with an aggressive style after adding cornerbacks L’Jarius Sneed from Kansas City and Chidobe Awuzie from Cincinnati.

“I think we got a bunch of guys that now fit that between Cheeto (Awuzie) and LJ (Sneed). Those are two really physical corners. They’ll come up and hit, they tackle and now you add a guy like Jamal in there with Hook (Amani Hooker) in the back end and Roger (McCreary) as the nickel and you’ve got a pretty good group of physical presence and secondary and that’s what we’re looking for,” Callahan said.

The transformation of the Titans roster has been a major one as the team had more than $80 million of cap space to spend in the offseason.

“We’ve made a lot of changes and a lot of new guys. This will be the first time all those guys have been together, so I’m excited about that,” Carthon said.

The Titans retooled the offense as well, adding receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, running back Tony Pollard and center Lloyd Cushenberry in an attempt to move to a more pass-oriented attack for young quarterback Will Levis.

“I feel really good about where our team is at. I feel good about the players we drafted. I feel good about the players we added in free agency,” Callahan said. “I feel good about the guys that we have here in the locker room before I got here. So I think the team’s in a good place.”

NOTES: Nicholas Petit-Frere will start training camp on the active physically unable to perform (PUP) list as he has recovered from the shoulder injury that landed him on injured reserve in 2023. Petit-Frere had a procedure on one of his knees early in the offseason that will keep him off the field for the first few days of training camp. ... Receiver Colton Dowell is on reserve PUP as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL sustained late last season. ... Punter Ryan Stonehouse, who suffered a knee injury in a Dec. 3 loss to Indianapolis, avoided an injury designation and will partake in training camp as the Titans continue to monitor his recovery with the possibility of him being ready to go by the season opener Sept. 8 in Chicago. “He’s looked good the last couple of weeks. I’m really confident in how he’s punting,” Callahan said. “I had a long conversation with him this morning, and he’s ready to roll.” ... Callahan said the competition at right guard and right tackle will be a true open competition at both spots, and might not be decided until right before the Titans opening game of the regular season. The coach added that he expects his starters to play in all three preseason games.

