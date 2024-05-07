Nathan Rourke is headed to MetLife Stadium.

The New York Giants have claimed the 25-year-old quarterback off waivers from the New England Patriots.

The Victoria, BC native had been claimed off waivers by the Pats from the Jacksonville Jaguars in December. He dressed for the final three games of the season.

A standout at Ohio, Rourke spent two seasons in the CFL with the BC Lions where he won the Most Outstanding Canadian Award in 2022.

He signed a three-year deal with the Jags in January of 2023. Twice during the season, Rourke was moved to the Jags' active roster, but did not see game action before being waived.

Rourke joins a quarterbacks room that also includes Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito.