Saquon Barkley is set to hit the open market.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the New York Giants have not placed a franchise tag on the 27-year-old running back.

Originally taken with the second overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Penn State, Barkley has spent the entirety of his six-year career with the Giants.

In 2023, Barkley appeared in 14 games, rushing for 962 yards on 247 carries with six touchdowns. He added another 280 yards and four TDs receiving on 41 catches.

The 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year, Barkley has reached the 1,000-yard rushing mark on three occasions.

A native of the Bronx, Barkley is a two-time Pro Bowler.