EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Xavier McKinney set up Randy Bullock's go-ahead 42-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter with New York's third interception of New England's woeful pair of quarterbacks, and the Giants won consecutive games for the first time this season, beating the Patriots 10-7 on Sunday.

New England had a chance to win in the final minute, but coach Bill Belichick played for a tie and Chad Ryland was wide left on a 35-yard field goal attempt with 3 seconds left. The Patriots got a first down at the Giants 22 with about a minute to play in regulation but didn't take a shot at the end zone.

Tommy DeVito threw a touchdown pass for New York (4-8), which did more than enough against quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe — despite playing without Pro Bowl tackle Dexter Lawrence — to send the Patriots (2-9) to their fourth straight loss.

Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for 98 yards on 21 carries, scored on a 7-yard run for New England at the start of the second half after Zappe took over for Jones, as he has several times this season.

DeVito, the undrafted rookie free agent who has created excitement with Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor injured, finished 17 of 25 for 191 yards and didn't turn the ball over for the second straight week. Rookie receiver Jalin Hyatt had five catches for a career-high 109 yards.

Zappe finished 9 of 14 for 54 yards and an interception. Jones, who has started every game for New England this season, was 12 of 21 for 89 yards and two picks. Belichick had delayed announcing his starter until game time.

Zappe got a break when Bullock's kickoff to start the second half went out of bounds. The Patriots took over at their 40 and Zappe made two big third-down plays to set up a game-tying 7-yard touchdown run by Stevenson.

The Giants took a 7-0 lead late in the first half when a 55-yard interception and return by linebacker Bobby Okereke set up a 12-yard, third-down touchdown pass from DeVito to Isaiah Hodgins.

In the defensive struggle, the Giants squandered a scoring chance on the opening drive of the game. A 14-yard run by Saquon Barkley and a 29-yard pass from DeVito to Hyatt helped get New York to the Patriots 26. On second down, DeVito and receiver Wan'Dale Robinson botched a handoff and Jabill Peppers recovered.

Jones and the Patriots did not generate much offense and his passes down the field lacked zip. Rookie cornerback Deonte Banks got his second interception of the season late in the first quarter.

INJURIES

Patriots: WR/KR Demario Douglas sustained an apparent concussion on fourth-quarter punt return and was ruled out.

Giants: Special teams star and LB Carter Coughlin was ruled out with a hip injury. He had a big hit on Ty Montgomery late in the first half on a kickoff return after the Hodgins' score. ... Lawrence missed his first game of the season after injuring a hamstring last weekend.

UP NEXT

Patriots: Host the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.

Giants: After a bye, host Green Bay on Dec. 11.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl