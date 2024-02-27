The New York Giants own the sixth overall selection at April's 2024 NFL Draft, but don't expect them to take a quarterback.

Speaking at the NFL Combine, general manager Joe Schoen reaffirmed his faith in incumbent Daniel Jones on Tuesday.

"I have faith in Daniel [Jones] as our starting quarterback"



Joe Schoen provides the latest on Daniel Jones: pic.twitter.com/tLcc5gAxX7 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) February 27, 2024

Jones, 26, struggled mightily in the first six games of last season before his campaign ended prematurely with an ACL tear in October. The Duke product was in the first year of a four-year, $160 million extension with the team.

"I have faith in Daniel as our starting quarterback," Schoen said.

Schoen also provided an update on Jones, saying the team was happy with his recovery process.

"He actually started throwing," Schoen said. "He's been throwing for about two weeks - stationary now, he's not dropping back or doing any of that stuff. He's on track. He's doing anything he can to get back. We're optimistic about where he is. There's some talk in the spring he may be able to go through, whether it's seven-on-seven or individual throwing routes on air, that he'll be able to do some of that stuff. We probably won't expose him to team activities, but every patient responds differently to surgery, so knock on wood, we haven't had any setbacks, he hasn't had any setbacks and if he continues on that pace, he should be ready for the start of training camp."

In six games last season, his fifth in the NFL, Jones threw for 909 yards on 108-for-160 passing with two touchdowns and six interceptions.