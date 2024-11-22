The New York Giants have released quarterback Daniel Jones at his request, it was announced Friday.

The team said they were benching him earlier this week in favour of Tommy DeVito with Drew Lock serving as the backup. Jones will be free to sign with any team once he clears waivers Monday afternoon.

"Daniel came to see me this morning and asked if we would release him. We mutually agreed that would be best for him and for the team. Daniel has been a great representative of our organization, first class in every way. His handling of this situation yesterday exemplifies just that. We are all disappointed in how things have worked out. We hold Daniel in high regard and have a great appreciation for him. We wish him nothing but the best in the future," owner John Mara said in a statement.

The 27-year-old Jones was selected No. 6 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft but has struggled over his six seasons. Jones had eight touchdowns and seven interceptions with a passer rating of 79.4 in 10 games this season, leading the Giants to a 2-8 record. New York fell 20-17 in overtime to the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 10 to head into their bye week having lost five in a row.

Jones has thrown a total of 70 touchdowns compared to 47 interceptions with a 64.1 completion percentage in six seasons as the team's starter, leading them to a 24-44-1 record.

