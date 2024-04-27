Another Canadian is off the board at the 2024 NFL Draft as the New York Giants used pick No. 107 to select Canadian tight end Theo Johnson from Penn State in the fourth round.

Johnson caught 34 passes for 341 yards and seven touchdowns in his final season at Penn State.

The 23-year-old finished his NCAA career with 12 career touchdowns along with 77 receptions for 938 yards in four years with the Nittany Lions.

The Windsor, On. product also impressed at the NFL Combine becoming the first tight end prospect over 255 pounds to run under 4.6 seconds in the 40 and have a vertical jump higher than 39 inches.

Offensive lineman Isaiah Adams was the first Canadian taken in the 2024 NFL Draft, he went to the Arizona Cardinals in the third round on Friday with the 71st overall pick.