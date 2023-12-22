EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Veteran kicker Mason Crosby signed Friday with the New York Giants, who have been hit hard by injuries at the position.

Cade York was expected to kick for the Giants in Monday's game at Philadelphia, but instead he was placed on injured reserve with a quad injury he suffered in practice Thursday.

The Giants already had two kickers on IR: Graham Gano (knee surgery) and Randy Bullock, who suffered a hamstring injury during last week's win at New Orleans.

The 39-year-old Crosby spent 16 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, who did not re-sign him after the 2022 season. He ranks 11th on the NFL’s career scoring list with 1,918 points, and he has converted 81.4% of his field goal attempts.

Crosby spent a week on the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad earlier this month but hasn't played this season.

