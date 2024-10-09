EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had wrist surgery and will be week to week, coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday.

Thibodeaux played in Sunday’s 29-20 win over the Seahawks in Seattle. Daboll did not say when the injury happened.

Daboll also said rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers remains in the concussion protocol, but the sixth overall pick in the draft is making progress. He was on the field when the team was stretching and then went to another field and worked with a trainer when the team started individual drills at practice.

Nabers was hurt late in the Giants’ 20-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 26. He missed the game against Seattle, but he still leads the NFL with 35 receptions.

Thibodeaux has not missed a game since his rookie season with a knee injury, starting 22 consecutive regular-season games.

Azeez Ojulari, whose career has been sidetracked by ankle, hamstring and calf injuries, could see increased playing time.

“I feel like I prepare every week the same, no matter what it is,” Ojulari said after practice. “Just come out here, try to work, get better, and execute the game plan every day. Compete at practice and take it one day at a time.”

The Giants have other options with Boogie Basham, Patrick Johnson and NFC special teams player of the week Isaiah Simmons.

Ojulari has 10 tackles and a sack in limited action so far this season.

A second-round draft pick in 2021, Ojulari is happy being healthy and contributing.

“It’s a blessing when you can go week to week and be out there every time and not miss any games,” the Georgia product said. “I thank God, every day. It’s a blessing to be out there every week competing with the guys, my brothers, my teammates out here, trying to get a win. That’s all it is at the end of the day.”

The Giants practiced without their starting guards on Wednesday. Jon Runyan Jr was out sick and Greg Van Roten was given an extra day to rest.

