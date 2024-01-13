New York state governor Kathy Hochul announced the Buffalo Bills' home playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be moved to Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET due to severe weather.

The game was originally scheduled to take place Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Hochul previously declared a state of emergency for the region.

I’ve been in communication with @NFL commissioner Roger Goodell regarding the dangerous conditions in Buffalo this weekend.



In consultation with our emergency response teams, @BuffaloBills leadership, and the NFL, the Bills game will be postponed to 4:30 pm Monday. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 13, 2024

"I've been in communication with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell regarding the dangerous conditions in Buffalo this weekend. In consultation with our emergency response teams, Buffalo Bills leadership, and the NFL, the Bills game will be postponed to 4:30 p.m. Monday," the governor said in a statement released Saturday afternoon.

Weather reports indicated Buffalo could see anywhere from one to three feet of snow Sunday, along with cold temperatures and high winds.

On Friday, the Bills asked for the public's help shoveling Highmark Stadium to get ready for kickoff. Volunteers would be paid $20 per hour.

