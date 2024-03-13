The New York Jets are acquiring offensive tackle Morgan Moses from the Baltimore Ravens in a trade that includes draft picks for both teams, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The move Wednesday reunites Moses with the Jets after he spent the 2021 season with New York.

The Jets will also receive the Ravens’ fourth-round pick (No. 134 overall) and New York will send its fourth-rounder (No. 112) and a sixth-rounder to Baltimore, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because trades and free agent signings aren’t official until the new league year begins at 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

ESPN first reported the deal between the Jets and Ravens.

The 33-year-old Moses helps bolster a revamped offensive line for New York, which struggled with consistency and production up front last season.

Moses is likely to take over as the starter at right tackle, joining center Joe Tippmann and guards Alijah-Vera Tucker and John Simpson — a former Ravens teammate who agreed to terms on a deal with the Jets on Monday night.

