FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets activated wide receiver Mike Williams from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday after he passed his physical.

Williams, who signed with the Jets as a free agent in March, tore the ACL in his left knee in the third game last season while with the Los Angeles Chargers. He had a strong start before the injury, catching 19 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown.

He opened training camp on the PUP list, meaning he could start participating in practice when he was medically cleared. Coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday that Williams was “progressing” and had a few visits with doctors scheduled.

But Saleh also said he was on a similar timeline as running back Breece Hall was on last year, when Hall was activated from the PUP list in mid-August after tearing an ACL in Week 7 of his rookie season in 2022.

Williams had apparently progressed well enough to be activated now. The Jets will likely gradually work him into practice, first through individual drills and then team sessions. The 29-year-old receiver said in June he anticipated being ready for the regular season.

“That’s my goal, to be able to go out there, play this season and give it my all and give this team a chance to win the big thing," said Williams, who signed a one-year deal with the Jets that could be worth as much as $15 million with incentives.

Williams gives Aaron Rodgers and the Jets' offense another playmaker to go along with Hall, wide receivers Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Xavier Gipson and Malachi Corley and tight ends Tyler Conklin and Jeremy Ruckert.

In seven seasons with the Chargers, Williams caught 309 passes for 4,806 yards while averaging 15.6 yards a catch with 31 TDs.

NOTES: The Jets originally planned a light practice Wednesday, but Saleh opted instead to hold a walkthrough. The team will host a joint practice with the Washington Commanders on Thursday. “Between (last) Saturday’s practice and yesterday’s practice, our guys could use a walkthrough to get their legs back,” Saleh said. ... Saleh had no injury updates on S Ashtyn Davis or OL Chris Glaser (undisclosed) after they left practice Tuesday.

