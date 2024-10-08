The New York Jets have fired head coach Robert Salah amid a 2-3 start to the season, the team confirmed Tuesday morning.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will serve as the team's interim coach.

The Jets are coming off a 23-17 loss to the undefeated Minnesota Vikings in London. Their hopes of winning that game ended when Aaron Rodgers through an interception deep in Vikings territory as the Jets pursued a game-winning touchdown. New York suffered a 10-9 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 4 as their lead-changing field goal attempt went wide in the final minute.

New York opened the season with a 32-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, bouncing back in Week 2 with a 24-17 win over the Tennessee Titans. The team looked their best in Week 3, putting up a convincing 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football.

The Jets will take on the Buffalo Bills (3-2) on Monday night with a chance to tie for top spot in the AFC East with a win.

"This morning, I informed Robert Saleh that he will no longer serve as the head coach of the Jets. I thanked him for his hard work these past three-and-a-half years and wished him and his family well moving forward. This was not an easy decision, but we are not where we should be given our expectations, and I believe now is the best time for us to move in a different direction.

"Jeff Ulbrich will serve as our interim coach for the remainder of the season. He is a tough coach who has the respect of the coaches and players on this team. I believe he along with the coaches on this staff can get the most our of our talented team and attain the goals we established this offseason," owner Woody Johnson said in a statement.

"There’s so much football to be played,” Saleh told reporters Monday. “There’s so many things that we can get better at, and there’s so many things that we can continue to build on, the things that we are doing well.

"So, I’m not panicked. Nobody in the building is panicked.”



Saleh exits with 20-36 record in New York

Saleh was in his fourth season with the Jets, having missed the playoffs in each of the past three seasons. Taking over a rebuilding Jets franchise, Saleh went 4-13 in his opening season and 7-10 in each of the past two years.

The Jets entered the 2024 season with high expectations, with Rodgers returning from an Achilles injury that had derailed his 2023 season after just four plays, but they have struggled on offence.

Saleh's firing marks the first time in owner Woody Johnson's 25-year tenure that he has fired a coach in the middle of the season.

The franchise is currently mired in an NFL-long 13-year postseason drought.

More details to follow.