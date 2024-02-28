New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas told reporters Wednesday that quarterback Zach Wilson has been given permission to seek a trade.

The 24-year-old BYU product carries an $11.1 million cap hit for next season.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Wilson has struggled in his three seasons in New York, leading the team to a 12-21 record in games he started.

New York brought in veteran Aaron Rodgers for the 2023 campaign, which sent Wilson to the bench, but a torn Achilles suffered by Rodgers' on the Jets' first series of the season thrust Wilson back into action. He completed 60.1 per cent of his pass attempts for a total of 2,271 yards and eight touchdowns compared to seven interceptions in 12 games.

Wilson was the Jets' primary quarterback for the first 10 weeks of 2024 before being benched in favour of Tim Boyle in Week 12. Wilson returned to start under centre two weeks later but had his season come to an end after suffering a concussion against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.

For his NFL career, Wilson has 6,293 yards passing and 23 touchdowns compared to 25 interceptions.