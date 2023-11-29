The New York Jets opened Aaron Rodgers' 21-day practice window on Wednesday, head coach Robert Saleh announced.

Rodgers has been sidelined since suffering a torn Achilles in the Jets' regular-season opener against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 11.

With the practice window opened for the 39-year-old Rodgers, the Jets will have 21 days to decide whether to active the four-time All-Pro Super Bowl champion to the active roster.

"This isn't so much getting (him) ready to play as much as it is a progression in his rehab," Saleh said Wednesday, "For Aaron, what he will be doing in practice is no different than what he would be doing on field three [Jets practice field]."

"There's certain things he's been cleared for that we're going to allow him to do."

The Jets currently sit third in the AFC East with a 4-7 record under quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle.

"He's sacrificed so much already for the organization," Saleh added. "It's a testament to who he is as a human.

"And, yeah, there's a little bit of that drive where he wants to prove that it [returning from a torn Achilles in the same season] can be done faster than anyone's done it before."

Rodgers is in his first season with the Jets after spending the previous 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

The decorated Cal product has thrown for a career 59,055 yards, 475 touchdowns and 105 interceptions.