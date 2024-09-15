NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New York Jets pass rusher Jermaine Johnson has been carted off the field after his right leg gave out from under him late in the third quarter against Tennessee.

The Jets announced after Johnson was taken to the locker room that the lineman hurt his Achilles tendon and will not return.

Johnson was trying to chase down Titans quarterback Will Levis, who started scrambling up the middle for a 21-yard gain. Johnson went down without any contact with 4:22 left in the third. A cart came out quickly as teammates gathered around Johnson.

He was loaded onto the cart and taken to the locker room.

The Titans scored two plays later to tie the score at 17.

The Jets started this game with cornerback D.J. Reed inactive, and linebacker C.J. Mosley hurt a toe during the game.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl