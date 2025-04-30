Jordan Travis is hanging up his cleats.

The New York Jets quarterback announced his retirement on Wednesday at the age of 24 due to the lingering leg injury incurred during his last game at Florida State.

"On November 18, 2023, my life took an unexpected turn," Travis said in a statement. "I gave everything I had to the rehab process but despite all my efforts, my leg never responded the way we hoped. After much prayer and consultation with the doctors, medical experts and my agent, I've been medically advised to retire from the game I love so deeply."

In his senior year, Travis led the Seminoles to an undefeated 11-0 season. He threw for 2,756 yards on 207-for-324 passing with 20 touchdowns and two interceptions. He would go on to finish fifth in Heisman Trophy voting.

The injury to Travis came after a hip-drop tackle against North Alabama. With Travis out for the season, the College Football Playoff Committee controversially voted to keep FSU out of the CFP Playoffs, making them the first undefeated Power 5 team to miss out.

Travis was taken by the Jets with the 171st overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, but spent his entire season on the non-football injury list.

"Jordan has informed us of his intent to retire due to the injury he sustained while at Florida State," Jets general manager Darren Mougey said in a statement. "It is unfortunate that he was unable to get back on the field after working so hard. We support his decision and wish him only the best."

A native of West Palm Beach, FL, Travis spent four seasons at FSU after playing his freshman year at Louisville.

He finished his collegiate career with 8,715 yards on 637-for-1,027 passing with 66 TDs and 20 picks in 49 games.

Travis is the younger brother of former Toronto Blue Jays infielder Devon Travis, who appeared in 316 games for the team over four seasons from 2015 to 2018.