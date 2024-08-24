EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Israel Abanikanda had a 45-yard touchdown run in the first half and the Jets sacked Tommy DeVito eight times in a 10-6 victory over the Giants in a battle of backups in the New York teams' preseason finale Saturday night.

Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the Jets' projected starters watched the snoozer from the sideline, as did Daniel Jones and most of the Giants' starters.

DeVito, slated as the No. 3 quarterback behind Jones and Drew Lock, played the entire game and struggled to get anything going. He finished 14 of 27 for 103 yards.

DeVito was often on the run — gaining 48 yards on five carries — while facing constant pressure by the Jets (3-0), who got 2 1/2 sacks from Takk McKinley and two from undrafted rookie Braiden McGregor.

The Giants (1-2) went with only one projected starter — center John Michael Schmitz — and he left in the first quarter with an ankle injury.

The only potential Jets starters who played were defensive ends Micheal Clemons and Will McDonald, backups who got extended playing time in the preseason with Haason Reddick a holdout as he seeks a new contract.

Adrian Martinez, the UFL's regular-season and championship game MVP last season, started at quarterback for the Jets and led them on two scoring drives in the first half before being replaced by fellow rookie Andrew Peasley to start the third quarter.

Martinez went 12 of 20 for 99 yards and ran for 23 yards on three carries while trying to secure a roster spot behind Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor.

Undrafted rookie Ayir Asante fumbled the opening kickoff when he was hit by Tre Swilling and Qwan'tez Stiggers recovered, giving the Jets the ball at the Giants 45. The Jets' drive stalled at the 20 and Greg Zuerlein kicked a 38-yard field goal for an early 3-0 lead.

Abanikanda put the Jets ahead 10-0 early in the second quarter when he took the handoff, was spun around at the line and then slipped three tackle attempts before zipping into the end zone for a 45-yard touchdown.

It was one of only a few exciting moments for the fans at MetLife Stadium before they injected some energy into things themselves by doing “the wave” at the end of the third quarter.

Abanikanda, a fifth-round pick last year, finished with 83 yards on nine carries. He's competing for a roster spot behind Breece Hall and rookies Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, who are locks to be in the Jets' backfield.

Rookie Jude McAtamney's 43-yard field goal cut the Giants' deficit to 10-3 late in the first half.

Martinez led one more impressive drive at the end of the opening half, marching the Jets 55 yards on 13 plays, but Zuerlein doinked a 33-yard attempt off the left upright as time expired. Zuerlein was also wide left on a late 47-yarder.

McAtamney's 23-yarder early in the fourth quarter made it 10-6.

SACKS IN BUNCHES

Undrafted rookie defensive lineman Leonard Taylor III was involved in three straight sacks for the Jets in the second quarter. The former Miami standout teamed with Zaire Barnes on a sack of DeVito, then split the next two with McGregor.

INJURIES

Giants: DT Timmy Horne was carted from the field with an Achilles tendon injury after the defense's first snap. ... OT Evan Neal left in the first half with an ankle injury. ... LB Ovie Oghoufo and CB Mario Goodrich each injured a hamstring in the first half and didn't return. ... OL Jalen Mayfield (lower leg/ankle) and CB Darnay Holmes (neck) left in the fourth quarter.

Jets: G Xavier Newman left with a shoulder injury on the Jets' first possession. ... TE Kenny Yeboah injured his groin, also on the first possession. ... OT Max Mitchell hurt his left shoulder in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

Giants: Open the season at home against Minnesota on Sept. 8.

Jets: At San Francisco for a Monday night opener on Sept. 9.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl