The New York Jets continued locking up young talent on Tuesday.

A day after signing wide receiver Garrett Wilson to a four-year extension, the team has signed cornerback to a four-year, $120.4 million deal, the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

The deal makes the 24-year-old Detroit native the league's highest-paid corner.

Gardner confirmed the deal later on Tuesday on social media.

"I appreciate the Jets organization for believing in me, my teammates for the blood, sweat and tears we put in and Jets Nation...I appreciate y'all supporting me," Gardner wrote. "Thank you, God."

Originally taken with the fourth overall selection of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati, Gardner is set to enter his fourth NFL season.

A first-team All-Pro in his first two seasons and the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year, Gardner appeared in 15 contests last season. He recorded 49 tackles, an interception and a sack.

In 48 career games, Gardner has 181 tackles, three picks and 40 passes defended.

The Jets open their training camp on July 25 and first see preseason action on Aug. 9 against the Green Bay Packers. They open their regular season on Sept. 7 at home to former quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.