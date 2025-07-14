Garrett Wilson is getting paid.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the New York Jets have signed the 24-year-old wide receiver to a four-year, $130 million extension.

The deal includes $90 million in guarantees.

Schefter notes that it's the first contract for a receiver over $31 million per season with under four years of experience.

A native of Chicago, Wilson was originally taken with the 10th overall selection of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.

He was named Offensive Rookie of the Year after a season in which he hauled in 83 passes for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns.

Wilson has hit the 1,000-yards receiving mark in all three of his NFL seasons.

In 51 career games, Wilson has recorded 3,249 yards on 279 receptions and 14 TDs.