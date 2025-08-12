FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor will be sidelined through the preseason after recent knee surgery, but the team expects he should be ready for the regular-season opener.

Coach Aaron Glenn announced Tuesday after the Jets' joint practice with the Giants that Taylor had “a minor scope” on the knee that has sidelined him the last week of training camp.

“He’s still going through his protocols, as far as his rehab,” Glenn said. “So we’ll see exactly where he is in the next couple of weeks. I don’t think he’ll be playing in preseason, but hopefully he’ll be ready for Week 1.”

Justin Fields is the Jets' clear starting quarterback and has bounced back from a dislocated toe on his right foot early in training camp.

Taylor, a 36-year-old veteran in his second season with the Jets, will serve as Fields' backup as long as he's healthy.

The Jets' quarterbacks room is a bit banged up now. Rookie Brady Cook, an undrafted free agent from Missouri, has an ankle injury after his right foot was stepped on during practice with the Giants. He left the field after practice riding in the passenger seat of a cart, but Glenn downplayed the injury.

“I think he'll be just fine,” Glenn said.

Adrian Martinez, in his second year with the Jets, is the only other healthy quarterback on the roster.

New York will be without wide receiver Allen Lazard for at least two weeks after he injured his right shoulder during the Jets' 30-10 preseason victory at Green Bay last Saturday night.

“So we will see where his situation is going into Week 1,” Glenn said.

Lazard is competing for the No. 2 wide receiver spot behind Garrett Wilson, but had been mostly quiet for much of camp before the injury. His roster spot was thought by some to be in jeopardy, especially with veterans Josh Reynolds, Tyler Johnson and Xavier Gipson on the team and youngsters such as Arian Smith, Brandon Smith, Jamaal Pritchett and Quentin Skinner flashing at times during practices.

Mason Taylor time

Rookie tight end Mason Taylor returned to practice just over a week after suffering a high ankle sprain that was expected to sideline him a few weeks.

Taylor, a second-round pick out of LSU and the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, participated in individual, positional and team drills during the session with the Giants. He also made a terrific catch, diving for a ball along the left sideline on a throw from Martinez in drills.

“I think it was outstanding the way that he was able to reach and maneuver his feet to stay in bounds on that play,” Glenn said. "But the things I expect from him in the passing game, it’s nothing new for that player. The thing is, he’s got to make sure that he comes along at the right pace so we don’t re-injure that ankle again.

“But he’s a fighter and he wants to be out there. We’re going to do everything we can to protect him the right way, but also let him go out there and get his work in. So I thought he had a hell of a day.”

Jermaine Johnson's return

Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson is being eased back to the field Tuesday after being activated from the active/physically unable to perform list Sunday.

Johnson tore his right Achilles tendon in Week 2 last season, but is in position to play in this season's opening game. He didn't participate in team drills Tuesday.

“I feel great,” a smiling Johnson said. “I feel ready to go, but I trust them. I like to say that they're backing the Ferrari off the truck a little cautiously right now. I understand it, but I'm ready to go.”

Working their way back

Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (calf) was back in uniform after missing some time, but didn't participate in team drills as he recovers from his injury. He spent some time with the trainers during practice.

Defensive lineman Byron Cowart (ankle) also was among those sidelined, as were cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (shoulder) and running back Isaiah Davis (ankle).

Left guard John Simpson returned to practice after missing over a week with a back issue.

