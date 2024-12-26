FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams sat out practice Thursday with a hip ailment that makes his status for the game Sunday at Buffalo uncertain.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner (hamstring), right tackle Morgan Moses (knee) and right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) also were sidelined for the Jets' first full practice of the week.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who acknowledged Tuesday he's dealing with “a little MCL” issue in a knee but said “there's no way I'm not playing,” practiced fully.

Adams was apparently injured in New York's 19-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday, when he had seven catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Adams, acquired from Las Vegas in October, has 56 receptions for 719 yards and six touchdowns on 94 targets in nine games for the Jets. He's 72 yards away from his fifth straight 1,000-yard season and sixth of his career.

Adams and Rodgers are also tied with Miami's Dan Marino and Mark Clayton for the third-most TD connections (82), including playoffs, by a quarterback-wide receiver duo.

Gardner sat out the second half of the loss to the Rams with the hamstring injury and could miss the game against the Bills. He sat out one game after injuring a hamstring against Seattle in Week 14. It's unclear if the injuries are related.

Moses and Vera-Tucker have been playing through their ailments the past several weeks.

Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, who missed the game last Sunday with a hamstring injury, was limited Thursday at practice, as were left guard John Simpson (calf), defensive end Haason Reddick (neck), safety Tony Adams (ankle), conerback Michael Carter II (back) and rookie defensive lineman Braiden McGregor (ankle).

