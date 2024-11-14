Week 11 of the NFL on TSN features a pair of key divisional matchups between teams looking to solidify their playoff positioning.

Tonight’s Thursday night matchup features a key NFC East battle between the Philadelphia Eagles (7-2) and Washington Commanders (7-3), with the winner taking possession of first place in the division.

Watch the Eagles and Commanders LIVE tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT on TSN1/4, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

It will be the first time No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels will visit Philadelphia.

“I’m excited just to go to Philly and that type of atmosphere,” Daniels said. "Heard they got very passionate fans, so man, I can’t wait. I can’t wait to go out there and see that fan base, and just experience that. And I know it’s going to be a great venue, a great site, and we’ll just go out there and see what happens.”

The red-hot Detroit Lions look to win their eighth-straight game as they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Watch the Jaguars and Lions LIVE Sunday at 1:00 p.m ET/ 10 a.m PT on TSN2, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

Coming off a thrilling comeback victory over the Houston Texans last Sunday night, Jared Goff and the Lions look to maintain their lead atop the NFC North against Mac Jones and the Jags.

Detroit trailed the Texans 23-7 at halftime but battled back to win 26-23 on a Jake Bates field goal as time expired.

“That was a hard-fought game,” Detroit coach Dan Campbell said. “We had to fight our way back in there. I’m proud of the guys. There’s things we’ve got to clean up, but our guys wouldn’t go away. They just wouldn’t go away.”

The Lions might be without star tight end Sam LaPorta, who sustained a sprained AC joint in Sunday’s win. Campbell lists him as day-to-day.

Jones, the former New England Patriot, will once again be under centre for Jacksonville while Trevor Lawrence continues to nurse an injured left shoulder.

“We don’t want to put a player out there that’s not a hundred percent, so we’re going to rest him more week,” head coach Doug Pederson said.

Jones made his first start in nearly a year last week against the Minnesota Vikings, passing for 111 yards and two interceptions.

Anthony Richardson will once again be the starter for the Colts as they take on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.

Watch the Colts and Jets LIVE Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT with a subscription to TSN+.

After being benched in favour of Joe Flacco for the past two weeks, Richardson returns to the starters role for the Colts, after a pair of ugly losses to the Vikings and Buffalo Bills. Head coach Shane Steichen took the change a step further, announcing Wednesday that Richardson would remain the Colts’ starter for the remainder of the season.

“I just showed I'm willing to be a pro, I'm willing to sacrifice anything I need to do for the team," Richardson said. ”I feel that these past two weeks have definitely opened my eyes and allowed me to do that and do a deeper dive and look into myself and see what I'm made of, so I'm thankful for these past two weeks and I'm real glad to have it (the job)."

Richardson, the youngest quarterback in the NFL returns just in time to take on the Jets, led by the league’s oldest QB in Rodgers.

New York is coming off an embarrassing 31-6 loss to the Arizona Coyotes that dropped them to 3-7. The veteran hold himself accountable for the team’s poor play, saying he hasn’t reached the lofty standards he sets for himself.

“I mean, I’m not playing as well as I would like to play, for sure,” he said. "The beauty in this game is it’s a team game. The frustrating part is that if you’re a great competitor, you hold yourself to a standard and it’s not unrealistic.

“And I haven’t reached that standard this year.”

A classic NFC West matchup headlines the afternoon slate as the San Francisco 49ers search for their third-straight win as they take on the skidding Seattle Seahawks.

The Niners got a boost last week with the return of All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, who had not played this season due to Achilles tendinitis. He rushed for 39 yards on 13 carries and caught six passes for 68 yards in the 49ers’ 23-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Watch the Seahawks and 49ers LIVE Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT on TSN2, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

“I’m just happy I’m here,” McCaffery said. “That was a long journey and a lot of long days, so it feels good to win and it feels good to just play in a football game again.”

The Seahawks are coming off a bye and looking to climb out of the basement in the division with a win over their rivals. Seattle should receive a boost this week as wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is set to return after missing multiple weeks with a knee injury.

The Bengals look to once again rebound after a tough loss as they take on the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday Night Football.

Watch the Bengals and Chargers LIVE Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT on TSN2, the TSN App, and TSN.ca

Despite Joe Burrow throwing for 428 yards and four touchdowns, and superstar Ja’Marr Chase exploding for 11 catches, 264 receiving yards and three touchdowns, the Bengals were unable to slow Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, losing 35-34 last Thursday night.

"They are the best duo in the league right now, and they show it every week," Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton said. "We just feel like we have to hold up our end, and things could be a lot different. But, it just hasn't gone our way this season."

Despite excellent seasons for both Chase and Burrow, the Bengals sit third in the AFC North and currently sit outside the playoff picture in the AFC.

"It's crazy to say that," Chase said. "I would never, in a million years, expect me to play this well and he play this well and we still have a record like this."

"Obviously, it's tough when you feel like you're playing well enough to win and you're not. But there's always more to do,” said Burrow.

The Chargers are one of the hotter teams in the NFL and head into Sunday night’s game on a three-game winning streak. Los Angeles has one of the NFL’s best defences, holding teams to a league-best 13.1 points-per-game. The defence will face a tough test against one of the league’s most explosive offences.

"Those games just show you who you are competitively, especially from a mental standpoint," Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack said. "It's going to be a challenge and I love challenges."