NFL announces Steelers will play in Dublin next season for Ireland's first regular-season game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dublin will host Ireland’s first NFL regular-season game when the Pittsburgh Steelers play at Croke Park in 2025, the league announced Friday, two days before the Chiefs and Eagles meet in the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

The Irish capital joins Madrid and Berlin as first-time hosts next season as the league continues to expand its global footprint. It announced earlier this week that an NFL game would be played in Australia in 2026.

The Steelers have long-standing ties to the Emerald Isle and a partnership with the Gaelic Athletic Association, which operates Croke Park, the principal national stadium of Ireland. The date and Pittsburgh's opponent will be announced this spring.

As of the 2025 season, the NFL can schedule up to eight regular-season games internationally.

London will stage three next season — two at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one at Wembley Stadium; the Browns and Jets are the home teams at the Tottenham stadium while the Jaguars are the home team at Wembley. The Colts are the home team for the Berlin game at the Olympic Stadium and the Dolphins will serve as the hosts at the Bernabeu, the home stadium of Spanish soccer team Real Madrid.

The league also has considered having a team play back-to-back weeks in different European cities.

___

AP Sports Writer Ken Maguire contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl